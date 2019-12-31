Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.64

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.64 and last traded at $19.64, with a volume of 245 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBP. TheStreet raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Catherine U. Biddle bought 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $695,970.00. Insiders own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBP. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

