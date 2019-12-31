Short Interest in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expands By 8.6%

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the November 28th total of 3,470,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.65. 10,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,012. Antares Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.02 million, a PE ratio of -116.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.36 million. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 308,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,005,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,267,216.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 80,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $366,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 234,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Antares Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $2,549,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,799,058 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 29,578 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Antares Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 21.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,971 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 44,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 41.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 68,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.05.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

