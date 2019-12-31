Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Short Interest Up 8.7% in December

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,370,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the November 28th total of 9,540,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
NASDAQ NUAN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.81. 390,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,235. Nuance Communications has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.97.
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $471.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 24.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 603.8% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on NUAN shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.
Nuance Communications Company Profile
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.
