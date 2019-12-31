Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Short Interest Up 8.7% in December

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,370,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the November 28th total of 9,540,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

NASDAQ NUAN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.81. 390,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,235. Nuance Communications has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $471.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $205,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 13,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $239,116.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,019 shares of company stock valued at $888,125. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 24.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 603.8% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NUAN shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

