Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Stock Price Up 15.4%

Cronos Group Inc (TSE:CRON)’s stock price was up 15.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.96 and last traded at C$9.96, approximately 918,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,422,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRON shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cronos Group from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cronos Group from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Cronos Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations ?MMPR?. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

