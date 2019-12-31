ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) Short Interest Up 8.9% in December

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,400,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the November 28th total of 10,470,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:MT traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.46. The stock had a trading volume of 83,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,228. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.92.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.24). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 275.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 536.3% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 32.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

MT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Commerzbank downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Societe Generale cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

