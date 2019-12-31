Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) Short Interest Up 8.7% in December

Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 657,600 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the November 28th total of 604,700 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

BYSI stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,370. Beyondspring has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.89.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). On average, analysts anticipate that Beyondspring will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYSI. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Beyondspring by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Beyondspring by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Beyondspring by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 30,515 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beyondspring during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyondspring during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BYSI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Beyondspring in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyondspring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Beyondspring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Beyondspring in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyondspring has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Beyondspring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

