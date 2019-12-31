Short Interest in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Grows By 8.8%

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 355,800 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the November 28th total of 327,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

NASDAQ FBNC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.02. 1,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,655. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.12.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $69.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.95%.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $30,901.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,102 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,131. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,521 shares of company stock worth $520,953. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $11,120,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in First Bancorp by 60.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 176,199 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in First Bancorp by 20.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 725,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,436,000 after purchasing an additional 125,303 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in First Bancorp by 7.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,154,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,046,000 after purchasing an additional 76,708 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in First Bancorp by 103.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 31,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FBNC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

