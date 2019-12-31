Nano (NANO) Hits Market Capitalization of $88.29 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00009123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, RightBTC, Kucoin and HitBTC. Nano has a total market cap of $88.29 million and $2.91 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,260.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.25 or 0.01807039 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.46 or 0.02870081 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00580401 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011269 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00625337 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00063561 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024020 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00387662 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, Bitinka, HitBTC, Koinex, Mercatox, Bit-Z, Kucoin, CoinEx, Binance, CoinFalcon, RightBTC, Coindeal, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NANOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.