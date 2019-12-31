Vertcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $210,468.00 (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.40 million and $210,468.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinEgg, CryptoBridge and Poloniex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,260.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.25 or 0.01807039 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.46 or 0.02870081 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00580401 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011269 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00625337 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00063561 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024020 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00387662 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 52,790,997 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit, CoinEgg, Coinroom, Poloniex, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade and Bitsane. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.