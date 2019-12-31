DPRating (RATING) Market Cap Achieves $349,305.00

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last seven days, DPRating has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. DPRating has a market capitalization of $349,305.00 and approximately $31,820.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DPRating token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, UEX, Hotbit and BCEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00191802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.75 or 0.01345796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024869 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00122216 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DPRating

DPRating’s total supply is 9,798,563,164 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,031,479 tokens. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com

DPRating Token Trading

DPRating can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Hotbit, Gate.io and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

