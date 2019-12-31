Storj (STORJ) Price Hits $0.0952

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Storj token can currently be purchased for about $0.0952 or 0.00001310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Gate.io, Tidex and Bittrex. Storj has a total market capitalization of $12.92 million and $2.29 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Storj has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00191802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.75 or 0.01345796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024869 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00122216 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Storj

Storj launched on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . Storj’s official website is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, CoinTiger, Gate.io, Ethfinex, IDAX, Liqui, IDEX, Poloniex, ABCC, Liquid, Huobi, Binance, Bittrex, Tidex, OKEx, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

