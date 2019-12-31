Pillar (PLR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,962.00

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Pillar token can now be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. Pillar has a total market cap of $5.21 million and $4,962.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00191802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.75 or 0.01345796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024869 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00122216 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar was first traded on June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Cryptopia, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

