Cube (AUTO) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.95 Million

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Cube token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, HitBTC and OKEx. During the last seven days, Cube has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cube has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $286,144.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00191802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.75 or 0.01345796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024869 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00122216 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cube Token Profile

Cube’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel . Cube’s official website is cubeint.io . Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel

Buying and Selling Cube

Cube can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, CPDAX, OKEx, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

