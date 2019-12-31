TTC Price Tops $0.0232 on Major Exchanges (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last week, TTC has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. TTC has a market capitalization of $8.90 million and approximately $37,272.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TTC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Upbit, BitForex and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TTC alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038066 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.19 or 0.06005565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029778 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036324 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001909 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00001270 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 840,479,219 coins and its circulating supply is 383,454,063 coins. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BitForex, IDEX, Upbit and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.