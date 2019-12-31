Analysts Set Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) PT at $13.73

Shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.73.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ISBC shares. Stephens started coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Investors Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

In other Investors Bancorp news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $244,800.00. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 29,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 93,209 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 14,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISBC stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.93. 9,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $179.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Investors Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Investors Bancorp will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

