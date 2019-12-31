UGAS (UGAS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $874,773.00

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. UGAS has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $874,773.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS token can currently be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges including Bgogo, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. In the last week, UGAS has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038066 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $436.19 or 0.06005565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029778 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036324 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001909 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00001270 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

