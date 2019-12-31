China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) Receives $50.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Get China Mobile alerts:

CHL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.18. The company had a trading volume of 29,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,425. The company has a market cap of $172.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. China Mobile has a 1-year low of $37.44 and a 1-year high of $55.84.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in China Mobile during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of China Mobile by 84.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of China Mobile by 71.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of China Mobile during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Mobile during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.