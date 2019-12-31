Brokerages Set Hochtief Ag (FRA:HOT) Price Target at €134.43

Hochtief Ag (FRA:HOT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €134.43 ($156.31).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOT. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Hochtief and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €127.00 ($147.67) target price on Hochtief and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($159.30) target price on Hochtief and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €133.00 ($154.65) target price on Hochtief and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Hochtief stock traded down €0.50 ($0.58) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €113.70 ($132.21). 50,290 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €112.51 and a 200 day moving average of €106.66. Hochtief has a 12 month low of €128.00 ($148.84) and a 12 month high of €175.00 ($203.49).

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

