NEXT Trading 17.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. NEXT has a market capitalization of $31.03 million and $172,403.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEXT has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar. One NEXT token can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00010552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEXT alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00580401 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011269 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000277 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000446 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NETUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.