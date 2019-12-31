TrueUSD (TUSD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $184.26 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00013900 BTC on major exchanges including HBUS, HitBTC, Cryptopia and CoinTiger. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $155.41 million and $184.26 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00191802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.75 or 0.01345796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024869 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00122216 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 153,935,100 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, Zebpay, Crex24, Bittrex, Koinex, CoinTiger, IDEX, Bitso, WazirX, Binance, Kuna, OpenLedger DEX, HBUS, Upbit and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TUSDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.