Analysts Set TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) PT at $9.60

Shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,479,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,428. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.66.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 427.70% and a negative return on equity of 430.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian Bernick purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 98,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column purchased 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $55,539.42. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 112,387 shares of company stock valued at $352,539. Insiders own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 29.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 42.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 73.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 287,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 45.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

