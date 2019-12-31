Analysts Set Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) PT at €85.64

Shares of Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €85.64 ($99.58).

A number of research analysts recently commented on SY1 shares. Bank of America set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of FRA:SY1 traded down €0.72 ($0.84) during trading on Friday, hitting €93.80 ($109.07). 131,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($85.44). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €88.43 and a 200-day moving average price of €86.08.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

