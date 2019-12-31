Ties.DB Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (TIE)

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded 42.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last week, Ties.DB has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ties.DB has a total market cap of $154,168.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ties.DB token can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ties.DB

Ties.DB’s launch date was August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. Ties.DB’s official website is ties.network . Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork . The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ties.DB

Ties.DB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ties.DB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ties.DB using one of the exchanges listed above.

