Birdchain Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Birdchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX. In the last week, Birdchain has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. Birdchain has a market cap of $207,776.00 and approximately $8,394.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00191802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.75 or 0.01345796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024869 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00122216 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Birdchain Token Profile

Birdchain's total supply is 287,504,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,732,249 tokens. The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Birdchain Token Trading

Birdchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

