PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of PBBI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.13. 588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,384. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.70. PB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $112.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. PB Bancorp had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its stake in PB Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 25,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PB Bancorp by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in PB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in PB Bancorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 289,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

About PB Bancorp

PB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

