Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the November 28th total of 5,860,000 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 695,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.67. The stock had a trading volume of 122,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,056. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.13. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.39.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $649.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 94.34%.

In related news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $34,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,903. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,009,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,654,000 after buying an additional 615,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,783,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,651,000 after purchasing an additional 94,487 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,123,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,541,000 after purchasing an additional 40,539 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,649,000 after purchasing an additional 682,982 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RCII shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

