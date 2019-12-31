PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) Short Interest Update

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the November 28th total of 33,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC owned approximately 0.25% of PDS Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDSB traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $2.65. 231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,715. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.28. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.28). Equities analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PDSB shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops multifunctional immunotherapeutic products. The company develops products to treat early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers.

