Short Interest in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Increases By 7.4%

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 924,700 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the November 28th total of 860,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.3 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,051,000 after acquiring an additional 31,589 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,257,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 10.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 931,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,016,000 after acquiring an additional 85,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 31.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 301,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after acquiring an additional 71,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

PFBC traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.94. 9,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,628. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $41.98 and a fifty-two week high of $60.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $900.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

