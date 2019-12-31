Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Short Interest Up 8.6% in December

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the November 28th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Inserra sold 50,000 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,060.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Mercantile Bancorp alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 191.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 10.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 9.2% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 391,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 32,948 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $8.11. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,675. The company has a market cap of $182.25 million, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.58. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 6.85%.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.