Short Interest in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Decreases By 7.1%

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,560,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the November 28th total of 14,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 2.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,847,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,186,000 after purchasing an additional 147,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Prospect Capital by 64.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,000 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,152,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,151,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Prospect Capital by 56.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 870,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 313,200 shares in the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.43. The company had a trading volume of 58,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,497. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.76. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $6.97.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $161.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 11.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on PSEC. ValuEngine raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $5.00.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

