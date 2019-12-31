Short Interest in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Drops By 6.4%

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the November 28th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDFS. Craig Hallum raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Shares of PDFS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 38,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,882. PDF Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $17.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.87. The company has a market cap of $533.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.42 and a beta of 1.27.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $21.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 2,676.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 234,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.