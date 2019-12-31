Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,960,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the November 28th total of 11,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

PAAS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.83. The stock had a trading volume of 63,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,599. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $352.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.87 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Pan American Silver by 0.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 169,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Pan American Silver by 10.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver by 5.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TheStreet raised Pan American Silver from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. B. Riley reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from $23.20 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.21.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.