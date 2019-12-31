Short Interest in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Rises By 8.2%

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the November 28th total of 952,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

In other news, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $310,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,073.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 27,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $2,038,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 211,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,492.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,293 shares of company stock valued at $14,551,812. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus during the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in Plexus by 10.3% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 7,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Plexus during the second quarter worth approximately $465,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus during the second quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Plexus by 75.8% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLXS stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $77.26. 694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,173. Plexus has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $79.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Plexus had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Plexus will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

