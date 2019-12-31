Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ: BSRR) in the last few weeks:

12/30/2019 – Sierra Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

12/27/2019 – Sierra Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2019 – Sierra Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/16/2019 – Sierra Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

12/12/2019 – Sierra Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/10/2019 – Sierra Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

12/9/2019 – Sierra Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

12/3/2019 – Sierra Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

12/2/2019 – Sierra Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

11/22/2019 – Sierra Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

11/21/2019 – Sierra Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/9/2019 – Sierra Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Sierra Bancorp stock remained flat at $$29.08 during midday trading on Tuesday. 5,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.52. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 11.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $134,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 3,162 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $87,808.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,271.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,162 shares of company stock worth $363,809 in the last three months. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

