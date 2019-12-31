Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Receives €16.34 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €16.34 ($19.00).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €18.20 ($21.16) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.02) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Prosiebensat 1 Media stock traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €13.91 ($16.17). 371,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.11. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 1 year low of €10.66 ($12.40) and a 1 year high of €16.99 ($19.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

