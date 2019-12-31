Analysts Set Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) Price Target at €29.20

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €29.20 ($33.95).

DEQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

DEQ traded up €0.26 ($0.30) during trading on Friday, hitting €26.42 ($30.72). 53,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,238. Deutsche EuroShop has a twelve month low of €22.10 ($25.70) and a twelve month high of €27.76 ($32.28). The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €26.25 and a 200 day moving average price of €25.43.

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to ?5.1 billion.

