1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) Receives €33.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €33.58 ($39.04).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €48.60 ($56.51) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of ETR DRI traded up €0.46 ($0.53) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €22.88 ($26.60). The stock had a trading volume of 238,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,501. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1-year low of €21.16 ($24.60) and a 1-year high of €47.14 ($54.81). The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of €26.49.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

