Continental AG (ETR:CON) Receives €132.59 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Continental AG (ETR:CON) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €132.59 ($154.18).

CON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($129.07) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($138.37) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of ETR:CON traded down €0.34 ($0.40) during trading on Friday, hitting €115.26 ($134.02). 169,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,379. The business’s 50 day moving average is €119.50 and its 200-day moving average is €119.62. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -107.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97. Continental has a 1-year low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a 1-year high of €157.40 ($183.02).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

