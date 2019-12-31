Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Receives €135.96 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €135.96 ($158.09).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a €133.40 ($155.12) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Hannover Re stock traded down €2.10 ($2.44) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €172.30 ($200.35). The company had a trading volume of 61,540 shares. Hannover Re has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($135.31). The business has a fifty day moving average of €169.88 and a 200 day moving average of €153.86.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

