THETA (THETA) Price Tops $0.0920

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. Over the last seven days, THETA has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One THETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0920 or 0.00001266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit, Gate.io, WazirX and DDEX. THETA has a market cap of $80.05 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get THETA alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.47 or 0.06008364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000466 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029825 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036336 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001910 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000279 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, IDEX, Coinbit, Bithumb, Fatbtc, Upbit, Gate.io, Huobi, WazirX, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “THETAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.