VideoCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.76 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $1.05 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VideoCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0402 or 0.00000555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Beaxy and KuCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001779 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,741,904 tokens. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Beaxy and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

