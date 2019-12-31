Bitcoin Zero Price Tops $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $47,639.00 and approximately $1,894.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00191429 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.29 or 0.01353089 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00122431 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 23,953,421 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

Bitcoin Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.