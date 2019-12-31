EDC Blockchain 24-Hour Volume Tops $654,634.00 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, LocalTrade, DigiFinex and DDEX. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $17.12 million and approximately $654,634.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00059162 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00085452 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000923 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00068712 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,264.69 or 0.99995498 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000443 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, DDEX, P2PB2B, Bit-Z and LocalTrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

