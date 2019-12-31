ZPER Price Up 38% Over Last Week (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. One ZPER token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Coinsuper, HitBTC and Allbit. ZPER has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $4.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZPER has traded 38% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007236 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00050989 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00337508 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013816 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003490 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015192 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 57.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPR is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,902,816 tokens. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, BitForex, Coinsuper, Liquid, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

