Chainlink (LINK) Market Capitalization Hits $632.19 Million

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. In the last week, Chainlink has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for $1.81 or 0.00024865 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, Gate.io, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $632.19 million and $56.05 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00191429 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.29 or 0.01353089 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00122431 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Chainlink’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract

Chainlink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Gate.io, Coinbase, OKEx, Kyber Network, Mercatox, COSS, IDEX, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

