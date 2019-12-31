GameCredits Price Reaches $0.0388 (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and $20,975.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, YoBit and BitBay.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00579681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011267 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010431 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000277 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000224 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.com

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Coinrail, HitBTC, Livecoin, Bittrex, Crex24, YoBit, Cryptopia, Upbit and BitBay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

