ODEM (ODE) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.99 Million

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. ODEM has a market capitalization of $8.99 million and approximately $221,222.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODEM token can currently be bought for $0.0410 or 0.00000565 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex and BitForex. In the last week, ODEM has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00191429 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.29 or 0.01353089 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00122431 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODEM’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The official website for ODEM is odem.io . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

