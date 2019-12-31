Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Short Interest Update

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,340,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the November 28th total of 6,770,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 863,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Shares of NYSE SCI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,971. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.04.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $769.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.22%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $2,106,776.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 167,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,432,050.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at $2,739,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Service Co. International by 120.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 23,892 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Service Co. International by 55.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth $741,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Service Co. International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 381,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

