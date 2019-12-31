Short Interest in Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) Drops By 7.4%

Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,840,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the November 28th total of 12,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days. Approximately 16.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 232.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,284,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 1,597,822 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seadrill by 37.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,927,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 524,757 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Seadrill by 1,124.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 227,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Seadrill by 7,978.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,915,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management raised its holdings in Seadrill by 230.2% during the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 1,717,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,759 shares in the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SDRL traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,330. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52. Seadrill has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

