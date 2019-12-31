Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) Short Interest Update

Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the November 28th total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 195,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Fang alerts:

Shares of SFUN stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,004. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. Fang has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Fang had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $67.55 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFUN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fang in the 2nd quarter valued at $991,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fang by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,321,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fang in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fang by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 129,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 23,577 shares during the period. 37.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fang Company Profile

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Fang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.