Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the November 28th total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 195,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of SFUN stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,004. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. Fang has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Fang had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $67.55 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFUN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fang in the 2nd quarter valued at $991,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fang by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,321,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fang in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fang by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 129,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 23,577 shares during the period. 37.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fang Company Profile

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Fang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Service Co. International Short Interest Update
Service Co. International Short Interest Update
Short Interest in Seadrill Ltd Drops By 7.4%
Short Interest in Seadrill Ltd Drops By 7.4%
Fang Holdings Ltd Short Interest Update
Fang Holdings Ltd Short Interest Update
Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc Short Interest Down 7.0% in December
Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc Short Interest Down 7.0% in December
SunCoke Energy Inc Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
SunCoke Energy Inc Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
SYSCO Co. Short Interest Update
SYSCO Co. Short Interest Update


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report